Photo 1149
It's harvest time
at Asara wines. Simonsberg on the top left and the Helderberg on the bottom right, where the grapes are being taken to the winery.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
mfpiac92
Rick
ace
Nice capture of the collection.
February 27th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Very nice collage! Is it harvest time already? Well it's wine o'clock somewhere!
February 27th, 2020
