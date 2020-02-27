Previous
It's harvest time by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1149

It's harvest time

at Asara wines. Simonsberg on the top left and the Helderberg on the bottom right, where the grapes are being taken to the winery.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Rick ace
Nice capture of the collection.
February 27th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Very nice collage! Is it harvest time already? Well it's wine o'clock somewhere!
February 27th, 2020  
