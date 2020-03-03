Previous
Boulders Penguin colony by ludwigsdiana
Boulders Penguin colony

near Simonstown. It is breeding season now and they are either around in couples, or the one of them are sitting on the eggs.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Taffy
They are so fun to watch!
March 3rd, 2020  
Milanie
How exciting to see like this.
March 3rd, 2020  
Rick
Great capture. They would be fun to watch.
March 3rd, 2020  
