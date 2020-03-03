Sign up
Photo 1154
Boulders Penguin colony
near Simonstown. It is breeding season now and they are either around in couples, or the one of them are sitting on the eggs.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th February 2020 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boulders-penguins-breeding-eggs
Taffy
ace
They are so fun to watch!
March 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
How exciting to see like this.
March 3rd, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture. They would be fun to watch.
March 3rd, 2020
