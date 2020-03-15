Sign up
Photo 1166
Tessa Traeger
for the artist challenge. I tried to simulate photo nr. 13 on this site, could not find the right eggs or containers though ;-)
https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/16/thumbs
https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/22/thumbs
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3482
photos
246
followers
178
following
319% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
14th March 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-traeger
Joy's Focus
ace
I looked at Tessa's site and her creations are beautiful and rustic but I like your egg creation much better! The tones and textures are beautiful!
March 15th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
I love this! FAV!
March 15th, 2020
Annie D
ace
well done!
March 15th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That is a very nice setup. The eggs are beautiful. Where do you get those?
March 15th, 2020
