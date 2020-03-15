Previous
Tessa Traeger by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1166

Tessa Traeger

for the artist challenge. I tried to simulate photo nr. 13 on this site, could not find the right eggs or containers though ;-)

https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/16/thumbs
https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/22/thumbs
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Joy's Focus ace
I looked at Tessa's site and her creations are beautiful and rustic but I like your egg creation much better! The tones and textures are beautiful!
March 15th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
I love this! FAV!
March 15th, 2020  
Annie D ace
well done!
March 15th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That is a very nice setup. The eggs are beautiful. Where do you get those?
March 15th, 2020  
