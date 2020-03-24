Sign up
Photo 1175
The two young ones
were prancing around and playing all the time (glad I did not clip the ear). Too cute to watch.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3509
photos
245
followers
178
following
Tags
game-drive-villeira-zebras
Hope D Jennings
ace
I so enjoy “ traveling” to see your wildlife. Especially now!
March 24th, 2020
