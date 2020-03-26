Sign up
Photo 1177
Oryx
Dad taking the little one for a walk while Mum was resting in the shade. Can you believe that the ranger did not even stop for this scene? He just drove a bit slower!
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3516
photos
245
followers
179
following
1
365
DC-FZ80
4th March 2020 2:56pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
oryx-bull-calf-villeira
