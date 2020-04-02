Sign up
Photo 1184
Villeira
the dry and dusty road on our game drive. I loved the puffy clouds.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
villeira-game-drive-road-clouds
Keren
This is very dry, that whats its look like at our place on the middle of January before we got some rain. Hope you will get some rain.
April 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Wow, it does look dry.
April 2nd, 2020
Korcsog Károly
ace
Wonderful clouds! Nice shot!
April 2nd, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Very cool shot! Fav.
April 2nd, 2020
Desi
Clouds really make the image, don't they! And the blue sky and red dust is a wonderful contrast
April 2nd, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful, colourful scene
April 2nd, 2020
