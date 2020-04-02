Previous
Villeira by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1184

Villeira

the dry and dusty road on our game drive. I loved the puffy clouds.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Keren
This is very dry, that whats its look like at our place on the middle of January before we got some rain. Hope you will get some rain.
April 2nd, 2020  
Wow, it does look dry.
April 2nd, 2020  
Wonderful clouds! Nice shot!
April 2nd, 2020  
Very cool shot! Fav.
April 2nd, 2020  
Desi
Clouds really make the image, don't they! And the blue sky and red dust is a wonderful contrast
April 2nd, 2020  
Beautiful, colourful scene
April 2nd, 2020  
