Photo 1186
One of the young ones getting horns.
I wonder what that think about not seeing any walkers or joggers around anymore, now that they have the estate to themselves. I miss going out and sitting watching them and their antics.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th February 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springbuck-roaming-around-on-their-own
