Some of the animals
Some of the animals

we saw on our game drive at Villeira wine estate.
1+4. Giraffe
2+3. top centre two seem to be Springbuck with a gene defect.
5+12. Zebra
6. on the righ are Bontebok
7. Eland male
8+11. Gnus
9. Eland female
10. Oryx
5th April 2020

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Great collage, fabulous animals
April 5th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
This would make such a great puzzle because then we could hold the pieces and happily put together each piece into each animal and then the composite. Nice!
April 5th, 2020  
Brigette ace
this is lovely Diana
April 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a great collage.
April 5th, 2020  
