Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1187
Some of the animals
we saw on our game drive at Villeira wine estate.
1+4. Giraffe
2+3. top centre two seem to be Springbuck with a gene defect.
5+12. Zebra
6. on the righ are Bontebok
7. Eland male
8+11. Gnus
9. Eland female
10. Oryx
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3545
photos
251
followers
182
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Latest from all albums
1178
1176
1179
1186
1177
1187
1180
1178
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
missing-the-outings-and-animals
Kathy A
ace
Great collage, fabulous animals
April 5th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
This would make such a great puzzle because then we could hold the pieces and happily put together each piece into each animal and then the composite. Nice!
April 5th, 2020
Brigette
ace
this is lovely Diana
April 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great collage.
April 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close