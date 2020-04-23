Sign up
Photo 1205
Clouds over the olive grove
given a fish eye optic to see a bit of the Stellenboschberg on the right and Simonsberg in the distance.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4
1
1
365
DC-FZ80
5th April 2020 7:43am
clouds-home-fisheye-mountains
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice cloudscape with the bendy bits :)
April 23rd, 2020
