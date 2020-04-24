Previous
Dutch flowers .... by ludwigsdiana
Dutch flowers ....

I think not, they are my favourite Enokitake Japanese mushrooms.
For the artist challenge, they can be seen here.
https://hazazah.nl/project/dutch-flowers/
Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Monique ace
Beautiful detail, texture and composition
April 24th, 2020  
Carole G ace
very cool. Love this
April 24th, 2020  
Wylie ace
beautifully done.
April 24th, 2020  
