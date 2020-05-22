Sign up
Photo 1234
Sunrise with a strip of moon.
I was so surprised the see that, it almost looked like a smiley.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3686
photos
259
followers
188
following
1
2
365
DC-FZ80
21st May 2020 7:01am
sunrise-mini-banana-moon
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot and interesting pov on that moon.
May 22nd, 2020
Margaret Pengelly
I love catching the sun and moon out together. We've been enjoying the alignment of the planets and the moon over the past month.
May 22nd, 2020
