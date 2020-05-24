Previous
Freedom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1236

Freedom

to go out again and just drive to all the favourite spots! I don't even mind if I have to just sit in the car. Our President will make a speech tonight, hoping that some of are restrictions will be lifted.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
