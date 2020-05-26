Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1238
A little farm
quite close to us. As we have had quite some rain recently, the sheep finally have something to graze. Taken on my trip to the shops last week. I took it through Topaz Impressionism.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3698
photos
259
followers
188
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
1236
1227
1237
1230
1228
1238
1231
1229
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
20th May 2020 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm-wine-sheep-green
Loopy-Lou
ace
Beautiful capture
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close