Hottentots Holland mountains by ludwigsdiana
Hottentots Holland mountains

where strong winds whip the clouds over the peaks. this shot does not do the beauty any justice.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Jerome ace
The blue mountains - very nice shot!
The clouds over the peaks give them a special expression.
May 27th, 2020  
