Raindrops kept falling all week
for we are are ever so grateful. I thought they made an interesting pattern on the water with the Krawly vacuming the pool
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
1
365
DC-FZ80
26th May 2020 11:22am
Public
rain-pool-patterns
