Previous
Next
Getting their exercise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1243

Getting their exercise

on the dam of the game farm down the road. There is a canoe club that seems to have their base there. This was taken in the 6 - 9 slot. As from tomorrow we are allowed out from 6 - 6pm. What a great change that will be.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise