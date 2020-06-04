Previous
Next
Still not allowed to go to the beaches. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1247

Still not allowed to go to the beaches.

At least ere are allowed to out for essential items only. Travelling to other places is still forbidden.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I fervently hope that things begin to slow down there and the restrictions can be lifted
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise