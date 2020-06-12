Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1255
The only way to keep warm
in our first big winter storm! With no electricity for over six hours and freezing cold weather, we had the fire going all afternoon and until we went to bed.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3749
photos
264
followers
191
following
343% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
11th June 2020 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
