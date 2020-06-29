Spotted Eagle Owl

hiding in the tree. This is the partner of the one that I previously posted.



What a pleasure it was to get up this morning and have power again. It took all of 15 hours for the damaged cable to be replaced. The thieves went to the same spot where the cable was replaced the night before. To their dismay, they realised that it had been replaced with aluminium which is useless to them, so they set it alight. We now have an armed guard there at night until a camera can be put up and watched by our security team. Here's hoping the nightmare is over ;-)



