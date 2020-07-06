Sign up
Photo 1279
Anandale road
with the not yet trimmed vines and wildflowers growing all over. Some of you might remember the rose bush on the fence posted in summer.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3821
photos
261
followers
191
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th June 2020 11:15am
Tags
anandale
,
road-vines-flowers-rosebush
