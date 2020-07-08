Sign up
Photo 1281
Can you do it any better
this Weaver seemed to be thinking. I have been watching him yesterday and was rather amused. He certainly does not seem to be a good builder, it looks a mess ;-)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3827
photos
262
followers
191
following
8
3
2
365
DC-FZ80
7th July 2020 12:53pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
weaver-trying-to-build-a-nest
Taffy
ace
This is so well captured -- he's peeking out so perfectly through the twigs.
July 8th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful bird - he weaves a nest from grasses? very cool! I love how he's peeking out at you with a little bit of an attitude!
July 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I love the way he’s peaking out at us
July 8th, 2020
