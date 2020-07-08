Previous
Next
Can you do it any better by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1281

Can you do it any better

this Weaver seemed to be thinking. I have been watching him yesterday and was rather amused. He certainly does not seem to be a good builder, it looks a mess ;-)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is so well captured -- he's peeking out so perfectly through the twigs.
July 8th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful bird - he weaves a nest from grasses? very cool! I love how he's peeking out at you with a little bit of an attitude!
July 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I love the way he’s peaking out at us
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise