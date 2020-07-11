Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1284
A very bust Masked Weaver
I suppose I could have put it in a gif, but it might have been be too long. A very dedicated bird once he starts, just does not stop till the job is done. BOB
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
0
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3836
photos
263
followers
191
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
