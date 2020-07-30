Previous
Dikkop trying to hide by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1303

Dikkop trying to hide

in the long grass of the olive grove. They are rather skittish and don't like it when they see me too close.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Ron ace
Terrible job of hiding. Awesome job of you capturing him! You even got a little catch light in his eye!
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
