Photo 1303
Dikkop trying to hide
in the long grass of the olive grove. They are rather skittish and don't like it when they see me too close.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3893
photos
262
followers
191
following
356% complete
Views
3
1
365
DC-FZ80
10th June 2020 2:08pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
dikkop-grass-olive-grove
Ron
ace
Terrible job of hiding. Awesome job of you capturing him! You even got a little catch light in his eye!
July 30th, 2020
365 Project
