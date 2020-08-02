Previous
Fishermen waiting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1306

Fishermen waiting

for the big catch. The False Bay is very popular with fishermen, be it from shore, rocks or boats. Theis is the Strand with the Kogelberg mountains and nature reserve in the background.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
aaaahhh the old 'hurry up and wait' activity 🤣🤭
August 2nd, 2020  
