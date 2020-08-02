Sign up
Photo 1306
Fishermen waiting
for the big catch. The False Bay is very popular with fishermen, be it from shore, rocks or boats. Theis is the Strand with the Kogelberg mountains and nature reserve in the background.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3902
photos
262
followers
192
following
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1297
1304
1305
1298
1296
1306
1299
1297
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th June 2020 10:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
strand-fishermen
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
aaaahhh the old 'hurry up and wait' activity 🤣🤭
August 2nd, 2020
365 Project
