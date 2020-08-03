Sign up
Photo 1307
The Helderberg
seldom the water is smooth enough to get a reflection.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th July 2020 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helderberg-reflection
Babs
ace
It looks so calm, gorgeous layers.
August 3rd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice reflections
August 3rd, 2020
