Red Bishop by ludwigsdiana
Red Bishop

soon the process will be completed. As there are so many and they all look different, it is hard to tell how long it takes.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Carole G ace
Beautiful bird, love the colour
August 9th, 2020  
