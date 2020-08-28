Previous
Red Bishop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1332

Red Bishop

Finally the last one for this month. He still seems to be building as he has a strip of grass in his beak.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
PhylM-S ace
The detail in his feathers! It almost gives him the look of a texture of a bottle brush. Great shot!
August 28th, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Fabulous, great shot cute little bird
August 28th, 2020  
