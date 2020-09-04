Previous
Vergelegen by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1339

Vergelegen

walking from the manor house to the orchards. There is a dusting of snow on the Hottentots Holland mountains. In summer this whole garden is ablaze with beautiful flowers.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Diana

September 4th, 2020  
