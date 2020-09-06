Previous
I fell in love with clouds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1341

I fell in love with clouds

on my walk around the estate.
I forgot to mention that since a while we are back to loadshedding. 3x a day for two and a half hours! So in case I do not manage to comment on everyone's photos, it is because I have not wifi ;-(
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Diana

Annie D ace
gorgeous sky
September 6th, 2020  
