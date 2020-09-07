Sign up
Photo 1342
Sixteen mil beach
between Langebaan and Yserfontein on the West coast.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
flowers-rocks-beach-langebaan
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful shot of the ocean waves and rugged shore.
September 7th, 2020
