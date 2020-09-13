Previous
A typical scene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1348

A typical scene

when I drive down this road to do my weekly shopping. A major road into Stellenbosch is going through the pine forest on the left. Behind the Stellenboschberg is the Hottentots Holland mountains. The slope of the Helderberg starts on the right.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
bkb in the city
