Previous
Next
On my way home by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1350

On my way home

I just loved this bright yellow against the sky. On the the left is Vredenheim where the wild animals live. For that reason the fence is so high.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Beautiful tree. The contrast of the colors is so nice to see! Wow - that's all that separates the animals from the world... interesting.
September 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Gorgeous blue sky!
September 15th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful...
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise