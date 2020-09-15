Sign up
Photo 1350
On my way home
I just loved this bright yellow against the sky. On the the left is Vredenheim where the wild animals live. For that reason the fence is so high.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4034
photos
260
followers
192
following
7
3
365
DC-FZ80
9th September 2020 3:14pm
Tags
vredenheim-golden-wattle
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful tree. The contrast of the colors is so nice to see! Wow - that's all that separates the animals from the world... interesting.
September 15th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Gorgeous blue sky!
September 15th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful...
September 15th, 2020
