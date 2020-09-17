Previous
Next
Vergelegen wine estate by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1352

Vergelegen wine estate

with the Hottentots Holland mountains in the background. Although we are into Spring, there is still the odd very cold day and night.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Beautiful scene and wow, what a backdrop!
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise