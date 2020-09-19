Sign up
Photo 1354
Stables, a restaurant at Vergelegen
One of the few wine farms with three restaurants which are all fabulous. One for casual dining, one very elegant and one open air in the forest with delicious picnic baskets.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4046
photos
260
followers
193
following
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1345
1352
1353
1344
1346
1354
1347
1345
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 11:58am
Tags
vergelegen-restaurants
