Photo 1355
The weather deteriorated
the closer we got to home after our trip to Langebaan. One little beam of sun was soon to disappear.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
25th August 2020 4:18pm
Tags
clouds-mountain-sun-rain
Marnie
ace
Stunning, love the drama in this shot.
September 20th, 2020
