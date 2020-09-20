Previous
The weather deteriorated by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1355

The weather deteriorated

the closer we got to home after our trip to Langebaan. One little beam of sun was soon to disappear.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Marnie ace
Stunning, love the drama in this shot.
September 20th, 2020  
