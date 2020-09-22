Sign up
Photo 1357
Simonsberg
taken from the Stellenbosch golf club, with a suburb in the foreground and downtown Stellenbosch behind it.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
9th September 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
simonsbeg-golf
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to play golf.
September 22nd, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
So very beautiful
September 22nd, 2020
