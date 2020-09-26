Previous
Next
De Wijnlanden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1361

De Wijnlanden

another dam here with an island full of bird life. A small part of the Helderberg can be seen on the left.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
The most beautiful colours, lovely sky
September 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the sky and the glimpse of the mountains
September 26th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lovely spot, and oh what a sky!
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise