Previous
Next
Oyster catcher keeping it's distance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1363

Oyster catcher keeping it's distance

There were quite a few jumping around on the rocks, but the all kept well away from where people were. I was annoyed to see some climbing on the rocks to get a better photo. Of course the birds just kept moving further away.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise