Another Camphor tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1369

Another Camphor tree

which was planted in 1700 at Vergelegen. Here one can see how enormous they really are, dwarfing the house.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Lynda McG ace
I do like an old tree - they are quite beautiful!
October 4th, 2020  
Karen
Wow! Beautiful and amazing. When the leaves turn, are they yellow, red? I think this would be a cool one to shoot in all seasons.
October 4th, 2020  
