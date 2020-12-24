Sign up
Photo 1450
To all you wonderful people on 365
My Advent wreath spreading some light during these difficult times. Wishing that you all stay safe and that 2021 will be a better year for everyone.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4334
photos
266
followers
212
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1439
1448
1449
1440
1442
1450
1441
1443
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
merry-christmas-friends
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous with that lighting. A very Merry Christmas to you, Diana. I have certainly enjoyed your postings during this difficult year. I, too, join you in wishing a better year for all.
December 24th, 2020
Brigette
ace
Merry Christmas Diana
I’ve enjoyed your project photos and stories
What a year!
December 24th, 2020
sheri
Lovely image of purity and light. Thank you for sharing your photos that always uplift the spirit.
December 24th, 2020
