Photo 1467
I wonder what happened here
as there is barbed wire behind the entrance and no sign of the road continuing.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4385
photos
270
followers
217
following
401% complete
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1465
1458
1459
1457
1466
1467
1458
1460
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th January 2021 11:21am
Tags
entrance-off-main-road
Kat
Nice dof, it does make you curios as to what has happen there.
January 10th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you must find out and let us know 😊
January 10th, 2021
