Previous
Next
The other side of Simonsberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1468

The other side of Simonsberg

taken from the dusty road on the way to Le Bonheur which has become a retirement home for crocodiles.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill
So much to see in this photo. Love the colors, the leading lines and the details in the farm fields and those mountains.
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise