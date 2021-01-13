Sign up
Photo 1470
The restaurant at Glenelly
I loved the different seating options there.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd December 2020 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glenelly-views-good-food
Nada
ace
So inviting.
January 13th, 2021
