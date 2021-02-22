Previous
Eland roaming at Villeira by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1510

Eland roaming at Villeira

next time I will go in Spring when everything is green. We were under lockdown last year.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Oh, wow, very cool!
February 22nd, 2021  
