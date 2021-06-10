Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1618
A view from the terrace
at Glenelly wine estate.
Apologies for not being able to comment, we are back to loadshedding, 3x daily for two and a half hours each time!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4838
photos
286
followers
231
following
443% complete
View this month »
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
Latest from all albums
1607
1616
1610
1608
1617
1611
1609
1618
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th May 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eskom-sucks
Kathy A
ace
Lovely view, I like the framing
June 10th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's a lovely view. so sorry you are on that load shedding again, thinking of you
June 10th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely view and framing !
June 10th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful view. Fabulous framing.
June 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close