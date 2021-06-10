Previous
A view from the terrace by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1618

A view from the terrace

at Glenelly wine estate.
Apologies for not being able to comment, we are back to loadshedding, 3x daily for two and a half hours each time!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Lovely view, I like the framing
June 10th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a lovely view. so sorry you are on that load shedding again, thinking of you
June 10th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely view and framing !
June 10th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful view. Fabulous framing.
June 10th, 2021  
