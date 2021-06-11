Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1619
The Franschhoek valley
as seen from Petite Ferme.
Our power issue continues and I will try to comment whenever I can, please bear with me.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4841
photos
286
followers
231
following
443% complete
View this month »
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Latest from all albums
1608
1617
1611
1609
1618
1610
1612
1619
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
9th May 2021 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
8pm-8.30-am-no-power
Lois
ace
Lovely landscape and mountains! Incredibly frustrating to have power issues!
June 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close