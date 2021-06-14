Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1622
Garden reflections
at Rustenberg wine estate. They have the most beautiful gardens which are open to the public during the summer months.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4850
photos
286
followers
231
following
444% complete
View this month »
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Latest from all albums
1613
1611
1614
1612
1621
1615
1613
1622
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th June 2021 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
simonsberg-rustenberg
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
June 14th, 2021
*lynn
ace
beautiful scenery, reflections and especially great clarity!
June 14th, 2021
sheri
So striking.
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close