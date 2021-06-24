Previous
Next
Too cold to sit outside by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1632

Too cold to sit outside

at Glenelly, one of the last places Katja took us for lunch. She got a flight so suddenly, that it was difficult to fit all her favourite venues in.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
it does look chilly - gorgeous view
June 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise