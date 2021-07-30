Previous
More colourful fishing trawlers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1668

More colourful fishing trawlers

in Kalk Bay harbour. There were so many boats that I could not even count them. Some fishermen were scaling fish for sale, others were feeding the robbens that live there.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

