A different perspective by ludwigsdiana
A different perspective

of the Helderberg. On my way to see the Ankole cattle on this wine estate.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
sheri
Beautiful landscape and leading lines. So picturesque.
August 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Simply stunning...
August 12th, 2021  
