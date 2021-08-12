Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1681
A different perspective
of the Helderberg. On my way to see the Ankole cattle on this wine estate.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5039
photos
285
followers
226
following
460% complete
View this month »
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
Latest from all albums
1670
12
1673
1671
1680
1681
1672
1674
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2021 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
they-were-all-separated
sheri
Beautiful landscape and leading lines. So picturesque.
August 12th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Simply stunning...
August 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close